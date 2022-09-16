Twenty-four of 192 wells tested this summer around the Yakima Training Center exceeded the maximum level of PFAS, a group of chemicals toxic to the human body in high enough quantities.
The U.S Army notified the 31 residences using water from the 24 wells and offered to provide bottled water, according to a news release from the training center. It is working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Ecology to find long-term solutions.
Property owners and residents of areas with concentrations of PFAS below the EPA’s health advisory will be informed of their results by mail, according to the Army. Results will be shared with the EPA and the state’s Department of Ecology.
The Army began testing for concentrations of PFAS in well water in October 2021. Since then, the Army has tested 300 wells in the area, with 62 exceeding the EPA’s maximum contaminant levels.
Prior testing commissioned by the training center found levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold considered safe to drink — 70 parts per trillion:
- October 2021 testing of 22 wells found eight exceeded the EPA's maximum level.
- January 2022 testing of 86 wells found 30 exceeded the limit.
- Testing done throughout the spring and summer of 2022 found 24 out of 192 wells exceed the EPA's limit.
PFAS are present in firefighting foam used to quickly suppress petroleum fires at airports. The foam was previously used at the Yakima Training Center. PFAS also are found in food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals.
PFAS stay in the environment for a long time and can cause health problems.
The release also said the Army is following federal guidelines to identify the source of PFAS in the groundwater.
The Yakima Training Center along with officials from the U.S. Army Environmental Command will have a public open house on Sept. 29 at the Yakima Convention Center. The time for the open house will be provided at a later date, the release said.
More information can be found on the Army's website.
