The latest Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous people includes 40 cases from the Yakama Nation and Yakima County.
Among the names added to the list is Benita Long, a 40-year-old Yakama Nation citizen who was last seen by family on March 26. That’s when a relative dropped her off at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish, according to a flyer being shared on social media. Long was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie and had a black backpack.
A sister said Long was in the Yakima area the last time she heard from her, according to another social media post.
There are 135 active cases of missing Indigenous women and men on the July 5 list, which comes from the National Crime Information Center, a computerized index of missing persons and criminal information that is accessible by criminal justice agencies. State Patrol releases an updated list approximately every two weeks.
The 135 names include 40 women and men reported missing within the Yakama Reservation and in Yakima County. The Toppenish Police Department has one case; there is one with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, five with the Yakima Police Department and 32 cases with the Yakama Nation Police Department. The total also includes one case with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. The reservation boundaries extend into Klickitat County.
They are among dozens of Native women, men and children who have gone missing, have been found murdered or who have died mysteriously on the approximately 1.3 million-acre Yakama Reservation over decades.
The July 5 list also includes 21 people reported missing who were located since the State Patrol released the previous list; three of those were Yakama Nation Police cases.
Their names weren’t published. Though a few State Patrol lists released in the spring had the names of missing Indigenous people who were located, tribal liaison Patti Gosch said the agency stopped including their names to ensure their privacy. She works with Dawn M. Pullin, a Spokane Tribe of Indians citizen and the tribal liaison for Eastern Washington.
“Unfortunately, trauma doesn’t end when a person returns home, and once home, privacy may be a critical need in healing,” Gosch said in an email. “The good news is all of the persons located were living; we did not hear of any death recoveries.
‘We still wanted to demonstrate that people were being found, however, and acknowledge the hard work of the law enforcement agencies that found them,” she said.
