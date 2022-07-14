Missing Indigenous people in Yakima County and on the Yakama Reservation

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. For more information, visit bit.ly/statepatrolMMIP, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

State Patrol has two tribal liaisons. Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. Contact Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.

Twice a month, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active cases of missing Indigenous persons on its website. This list is updated as of July 5.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should call the reporting agency. People may provide information anonymously by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at bit.ly/YHR-crimestoppers.

The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Call the FBI at 509-453-4859 (Yakima resident agency), 206-622-0460 (main office in Seattle) or submit tips online at bit.ly/YHR-fbitips.

• Toppenish Police Department, 509-865-4355

Roberta Jean Raines (also spelled Ranes), missing since April 14, 2002. She would be 40 today. Case number 17P2008.

• Yakama Nation Police Department, 509-865-2933

Evae Baeza, missing since March 25. Evae is 13. Case number 22-001873.

Eric Cloud-Washington, missing since Nov. 22. He is 15. Case number 21-007231.

Elias Chief Culps, missing since Dec. 27, 2018. He would be 28. Case number 19-009167.

Elijah Eneas, missing since June 8. Elijah is 17. Case number 22-003893.

Adam George, missing since July 22, 2019. He would be 43 today. Case number 19-007228.

Clayton George Gibson Jr., missing since June 25, 2021. He is 18. Case number 21-004012.

Talan Goggles Obendorf, missing since Feb. 16. Talan is 15. Case number 22-000984.

Aurora Hall-Wahsise, missing since April 18. Aurora is 21. Case number 22-002512.

Michael Eric Hansen, missing since Nov. 4, 2007. He would be 59. Case number 1357790

Marina Headdress, missing since May 4. Marina is 16. Case number 22-002876.

Ira Earl Kahclamat, missing since May 5. He is 17. Case number 22-003073.

Benita Long, missing since March 26. Benita is 40. Case number 22-004079.

Rosalita F. Longee, missing since Sept. 18, 2015. She would be 25. Case number 15-006682.

Justin Lee McConville, missing since Jan. 11, 2015. He would be 31. Case number 16-010019.

Alisha Montez, missing since Sept. 28. She is 16. Case number 21-006058.

Nellie Owens, missing since March 15. Nellie is 12. Case number 22-001631.

Earl Nicolas Patrick, missing since March 9, 2015. He would be 41. Case number 18-003294.

Anthony “Tony” Colfax Peters, missing since October 2014. He would be 64. Case number 15-006132.

Daniel “Donnie” Temartz Sampson, missing since Oct. 30, 1994. He would be 99. Case number 944028.

Roland Jack Spencer III, missing since May 25, 1984. He would be 41. Case number 405273.

Alberta Stahi, missing since May 11. Alberta is 17. Case number 22-003071.

Angel Sutterlict, missing since May 6. Angel is 36. Case number 22-003145.

Casper Sutterlict, missing since May 6. Casper is 7. Case number 22-003145.

Justin Sutterlict, missing since May 6. Justin is 37. Case number 22-003145.

Daisy Mae Heath (previously known as Daisy Tallman), missing since late summer 1987. She would be 64. Case number 873732.

Cynthia Umtuch, missing since Feb. 21. She is 15. Case number 22-001146.

Lashawnda Wahsise, missing since June 4. Lashawnda is 17. Case number 22-003756.

Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee, last seen in Harrah on Nov. 7, 1987. She would be 63. Case number 87-3486.

Deonte Washines, missing since May 21. Deonte is 17. Case number 22-003297.

Lelan Winnier-Simmons, missing since May 10. Lelan is 16. Case number 22-003049.

Gerald Wyena, missing since April 26. Gerald is 34. Case number 22-002984.

Ira Kennedy Yallup Sr., missing since May 20, 2010. He would be 59. Case number 75515.

• Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 509-574-2500

Janice Marie Hannigan, missing since after she was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve, 1971. She would be 67. Case number 17C00300.

• Yakima Police Department, 509-575-6200

Milkahtan Caldera, missing since June 17. Milkahtan is 12. Case number 22Y018982.

Raymond Scott, missing since June 1. He is 13. Case number 22Y017183.

Eleanor Marie Trujillo, missing since Feb. 1, 1996. She would be 63. Case number 97-0062.

Raymond Jimmy Hinus Watlamet, missing since June 9. He is 17. Case number 21Y020533.

Gracia Wolfe, missing since March 4. Gracia is 15. Case number 22Y006657.

• Klickitat County Sheriff's Office, 509-773-4455

Roland Sconawah Sam, missing since No. 20, 2013. He would be 32. Case number 13-004109.