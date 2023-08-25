COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths dropped between April and June in Yakima County compared to the first three months of the year, according to a report from the Yakima Health District.
The health district switched to quarterly COVID-19 reports last year, using data from the health district, the Washington Disease Reporting System and the Washington Immunization Information Systems.
The health district notes the data is preliminary and could be undercounted due to the use of at-home tests which might not be not reported to the county or state.
The data
The COVID-19 rate in Yakima County was about 151 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days on the first day of April. From there, case rates dropped steadily to around seven cases per 100,000 residents in early June before rising to 10 for the rest of the month.
In total, 330 COVID-19 cases were reported from April to June 2023, an 81% reduction compared to the 1,761 cases reported from January through March.
Hospitalizations followed a similar trend. In the first week of April, they peaked for the second quarter at just over four hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.
For the rest of the quarter, rates varied between zero and 1.9 before dropping to 0.4 by June 30. The previous quarter peaked at seven hospitalizations per 100,00 residents and ended at 1.5.
There were six COVID-19 deaths reported in Yakima County for the second quarter of the year, with 15 deaths in the first quarter.
Three deaths were reported in April, two in May and one in June. The six individuals were not vaccinated, according to the health district’s report.
The newest numbers
The latest data from the state released on Aug. 14, shows the case rate per 100,000 residents over 14 days in Yakima County since June has risen to 23.6. Similarly, hospitalization rates were 2.7 in early July but have since settled at 0.8.
So far, the state has recorded two COVID-19 deaths in Yakima County since July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.