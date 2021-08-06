The late Douglas Ogden Corpron, or “DOC,” was an aptly-named doctor who cared for vulnerable populations in the countryside of Thailand and in rural Yakima.
As the father of seven and a dedicated husband, he made his love and presence known even as his responsibilities kept him busy. He was a soft-spoken and empathetic communicator, but unafraid to speak up for his convictions and for the well-being of others. He was a mentor, guiding the way of pastors and young doctors alike. And as an avid hiker, he shared his love of the Yakima Valley with young doctors by way of trails, leading many to spread their own roots locally.
In February, he died at the age of 92 of pulmonary fibrosis. Next week, Corpron will be remembered during a long-awaited memorial service of friends and family.
But his legacy will also be memorialized in the medical community, in which he helped grow family medicine’s credibility and workforce by co-launching the University of Washington’s family medicine residency in Yakima in 1975.
Early life
Corpron comes from a line of medical doctors. His grandfather William Henry Corpron was one of the first horse-and-buggy doctors in Yakima, according to Corpron’s son, Ken Corpron. His uncle was a medical missionary in India for roughly 40 years, and his own father – whom he was named after – practiced both in Yakima and for about 25 years in China.
Corpron was born in Burlington, Vermont. His mother, Grace, and father had returned from China to the U.S. when they had him to recover emotionally from the loss of their first two children to emetic dysentery. Soon after his birth, they returned to China to continue providing medical care. Corpron spent about 10 years there, learning some Chinese and seeing his family grow as his parents had two more children.
“That kind of dedication to serve in some capacity to your fellow human beings was definitely something that dad grew up with,” Ken said.
When he was a teenager, his family returned to Yakima, where he graduated from what is now A.C. Davis High School. He studied pre-med at Chapman College, finishing in 1950 before taking on his graduate studies at Texas Christian University, according to his obituary. There he met his future wife, Helen, and together they had a family of seven children. After graduating from the University of Washington’s School of Medicine in 1956, he become a medical missionary to Thailand.
Thailand treatment
Corpron spent his first two years in Thailand learning the language before beginning to provide medical care along the Kwai River in the country’s north, bordering Myanmar. When the Corpron family arrived, the Kwai River Christian Hospital was yet to be built, so Corpron provided medical care from beneath his house before a proper site was erected, said Phil McDaniel, a medical doctor who later ran the hospital for over two decades. Patients mainly came from nearby villages in Thailand and neighboring Myanmar for treatment, but some traveled from as far as 100 miles away , he said.
Corpron would sometimes make house calls and once performed a surgery in a village hut. He also made arrangements for land deeds and licensing for the hospital and purchased medical equipment. In the midst of this, he was raising young kids and building deep community relationships. He treated a local lead monk of a Buddhist temple, for example, and trained a local man to become a lab technician and administer anesthesia, said McDaniel.
“I think it certainly helped people who were acutely ill,” McDaniel said of Corpron’s impact. “But in addition, he did public health work, gave vaccines and nutritional information. … So there was improvement in health due to improved nutrition and education and malaria suppression.”
After two years of providing medical treatment, the Corpron family returned to the U.S. for a year, then back to the hospital in Thailand for another four years.
Yakima roots, residency
In 1967, the family returned to Yakima, where Corpron began a private practice. Years later, he and fellow doctor Stan Coffin were recruited to launch a family practice residency program for young doctors. Together, they transformed Corpron’s family practice into a residency program, which helped to attract doctors to Yakima and mentor them into primary care doctors.
An avid hiker, Corpron wooed many young practitioners into establishing themselves permanently in Yakima or Central Washington by sharing his love of nature with them, said Betty Clark Corpron, who he married in 2012 after Helen’s passing in 2009.
The residency program thrived for nine years before local hospitals decided there were enough primary care doctors in the area, leading to the residency's closure in 1984. But it was resurrected in the early 90s by Mike Maples, a doctor who had moved to Yakima straight out of training to work with Corpron in 1983.
“The University of Washington taught me about medicine, but Doug Corpron taught me what it means to take care of a community,” said Maples. “He was an outstanding family doctor, and always saw the value of medical education as the path to improve community care.”
Corpron served on the program’s advisory committee and later as Community Health of Central Washington’s first board chair when it became an independent non-profit in 2002, said Maples.
In 1997 Corpron was named Physician of the Year by the Washington Academy of Family Physicians.
Later involvement
Corpron retired in 2004, but continued to be active both in the local health care field and in community organizations like the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, where he continued to foster his love for hiking.
Corpron was an advocate for Pacific Northwest University due to its dedication to providing medical care in underserved communities, said Ken. He was also a vocal advocate for Planned Parenthood, said Gwen Chaplin, a retired CEO of the organization’s Central Washington branch.
“He was very much a family person, and he said for families to be strong, women need to be healthy, and in order for women to be strong they need family planning,” said Chaplin, adding that he served as a board member for years.
This was a truth that Corpron held alongside he Christian faith. He invited Chaplin to speak before the Yakima Rotary, she said, helping to make others more open to the organization through his own relationships. He also created a study group at Englewood Christian Church — where he served as an elder as well as a mentor to retired pastor David Helseth — as a “forum to explore a more progressive Christian faith,” said Chaplin.
Karl Corpron, one of his youngest children, said that while Corpron's faith remained steadfast throughout his life, he also was open-minded about what faith looked like, and was often guided by empathy and care for others.
Later life
In 2009, Corpron’s wife Helen passed away after nearly 60 years of marriage.
In the following years, he grew closer with Betty, a long-time friend of his and Helen's. The two had known each other for more than 40 years, but they grew closer, marrying in 2012.
“We did a lot of fun things together and we laughed and planned and discussed — it was just really good,” said Betty.
The two of them traveled to China, Germany and Hawaii, among other places. They hiked local trails in Yakima together.
While Corpron remained active his entire life, he began struggling with a heart condition and breathing, said Betty. On Feb. 3, he passed away peacefully with Betty by his side.
“He was a very special person. For his family, for the people around him. And he’s going to be missed,” she said.
Family, friends and community members will gather for his memorial at 1 p.m. Fridayat Englewood Christian Church. Masks will be required.
Also next week, there will be a private unveiling as Community Health of Central Washington's Central Washington Family Medicine building is renamed the Douglas Corpron building, solidifying his enduring legacy in Yakima and in health care.