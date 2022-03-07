YAKIMA – A new Mexican restaurant, Las 3 Aguilas, offering homemade-style dishes for lunch and dinner is open at 2301 W. Nob Hill Blvd., in the shopping center across the road from the Nob Hill Safeway.
The restaurant is named after the Aguilas region of Mexico, hometown of the three sisters who own and operate it: Hilda, Anabel and Edelmira Cruz, with a sign featuring colors of the Mexican flag.
“We want to give you our Mexican flavors of cooking,” the sisters state on their website. “The dishes will be authentic style and we want to be different from other style restaurants. The dishes will be unique, and some different what you are used to. Call us or come right in and ask questions. We are here to provide our home style cooking to your table."
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Call (509) 823-4143 or visit las3aguilasmexicanrestaurant.com for more information.
