SELAH, Wash. — The Selah City Council is back at full strength with the appointment of Christopher Lantz.
Mayor Sherry Raymond broke a 3-3 tie Tuesday to appoint Lantz to the council seat that Dave Kearby won in November, City Administrator Don Wayman said.
Kearby announced shortly after the election that he was taking a job in Washington, D.C., and would not be able to serve on the council.
Lantz, 47, is a Selah native who works as a factory representative for Blueline Manufacturing in Moxee. He said he is interested in ensuring commercial growth in Selah as well as having improved traffic access to the city.
He will serve on the council until the November 2021 election, when he said he will run for the remainder of Kearby’s four-year term.