Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde was leading Autumn Torres in preliminary results Tuesday night.
In unofficial return, Linde was leading with 52.4% of the vote total, or 2,484-2,260.
Linde, 60, was appointed in November 2020 to fill the vacancy created by the death of Commissioner Norm Childress. He is a Sunnyside resident.
“It’s a hard-fought race, but it’s nice to be on the positive side,” Linde said. “We always felt this (race) was a mid-term grade.”
Linde said he knew the race was going to be competitive, and is ready to gear up for the countywide race in November.
Torres, 44, is the co-owner of a general contracting business and a Moxee resident. She could not immediately be reached for comment.
Both candidates will advance to the November election, where the winner will then serve the remainder of Childress’ term on the commission.
Only voters living within District 3 vote in the primary. That changes in the general election, when the position is at large and subject to a countywide vote.