A lack of housing in Yakima is putting more people at risk for homelessness and extending the amount of time it takes to get someone into permanent housing if they are experiencing homelessness, according to Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County.
In a presentation to the Yakima City Council on Tuesday, Murdock emphasized the importance of prevention, finding ways to move people into permanent housing and using data to make decisions.
Yakima County Human Services Director Esther Magasis with the Homeless Coalition also provided an update to the council Tuesday. The presentations were part of an ongoing discussion about housing and homelessness in Yakima. The council took no action Tuesday.
High demand, high prices
In Yakima and many other communities in the state and country, the demand for housing is high, which increases competition and drives up prices, Murdock said.
There are about 35,763 housing units in Yakima, according to her presentation, and while 2,001 units — about 5% — are vacant, only 642 units — about 1.7% — are available for rent or sale.
“We all know that rents have increased significantly, but before that even happened, there were over 5,000 renters who could not afford a studio apartment,” she said at the meeting.
The lack of housing and high costs mean that families are stretching their budgets to pay for housing, with 11,000 households, or about 34% of all households, paying more than 30% of their income toward housing costs, Murdock said. That includes households that rent and own.
“The reason I identified those 11,000 households being at risk is that when you can barely afford housing, the housing that you’re in and life events happening can oftentimes tip you over into homelessness,” she said. “Everyone needs affordable housing. No one should be paying more than 30% of their income towards housing and housing costs.”
Prevention and rehousing
In the past, efforts related to housing and homelessness have focused on people after they became homeless, Murdock said.
Having emergency services and shelters is still important, she said, but there’s a growing emphasis on prevention strategies, including rapid rehousing.
“There was a belief that individuals needed to address all of their concerns before they could be put into housing … (but) you’re more likely to address those concerns if you have permanent housing,” Murdock said Tuesday.
Rapid rehousing means getting individuals into appropriate permanent housing, whether that be supporting housing with wraparound services or subsidized housing or voucher programs, as quickly as possible, Murdock said.
Shelters and transitional housing
Shelters and transitional housing are still important, Murdock said.
“Both of those are in our community and are still needed,” she said. “But ideally, we want to see … that we are shrinking the pipeline of people entering our system and widening our pipeline of people leaving the system.”
She said a focus on prevention is key because there are not enough units to put people into, and that is extending the period of time people are relying on transitional or temporary housing options.
“The expectation that we would have 30-, 60-, 90-day stays in emergency shelter (is) just not possible because we don’t have the units to transfer people into permanent housing.”
Mike Kay, director of Camp Hope, an emergency shelter near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, said during public comment Tuesday that solutions to housing and homelessness are not one-size-fits-all. He encouraged the council to consider that in future housing decisions.
“Rapid rehousing works for some people in the population, but not everybody. Sheltering works for some people in the population, but not everybody,” Kay said. “For us, I really want to encourage you that we have a diverse response to homelessness.”
