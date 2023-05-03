A member of Unity of Yakima Spiritual Life Center who helped create four public labyrinths in the Yakima Valley will be honored Saturday as the congregation participates in a worldwide event.
“Walk as One at 1,” an event for people around the world participating in World Labyrinth Day, is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at the labyrinth in Gilbert Park, 5000 W. Lincoln Ave.
The public is invited to gather beforehand at 12:30 p.m. to dedicate “Bab’s Bench,” a new bench in honor of Barbara “Babs” Rankin, which sits immediately east of the Gilbert Park labyrinth.
Rankin, who died in 2021 after a lengthy illness, helped create the Gilbert Park circular pathway as the first permanent labyrinth installed in Yakima, said Rev. Cheryl Mayes of the Unity center.
“Babs was known in our area as ‘the Labyrinth Lady’ as she was the inspiration behind the creation of four public labyrinths in our Valley,” Mayes said. “She could walk a labyrinth in her mind when she was unable to walk anymore, and still find peace.”
According to her obituary, Rankin was a longtime Yakima Valley resident and community volunteer and a Unity center member. Her spirituality led to an interest in labyrinths and creation of the Gilbert Park labyrinth in 1998. Others followed at Heritage University near Toppenish, Children’s Village in Yakima and in the children’s play area of the Yakima River Greenway (as part of an Eagle Scout project).
Labyrinths are a circular path that have been used for centuries for religious and spiritual purposes, Mayes said. They serve as an aid to prayer and meditation for many people, she added.
“As you are focusing on where your feet are going on the path, your mind is free to consider all sorts of things,” Mayes said. “They aren’t a maze – you can walk any path and it will take you to the center. You can pause and meditate there as long as you like, then take the same path back.”
Every year on the first Saturday in May, thousands of people around the globe participate in World Labyrinth Day as a moving meditation for world peace and celebration of the labyrinth experience, The Labyrinth Society states on its website.
Mayes said she learned about labyrinths through Rankin in the early 2000s, and the Unity center has participated “on and off” in World Labyrinth Day over the past decade or so.
“The bench dedication has given us an opportunity to get back into that,” Mayes said.
Anyone is welcome to attend Saturday’s dedication ceremony and participate in the labyrinth walk. For more information, visit the Unity of Yakima Spiritual Life Center’s website, unityyakima.org.
