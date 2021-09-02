Anyone venturing out of town for Labor Day weekend should be prepared for more traffic, wildfire smoke and public land closures because of high fire danger this year.
Labor Day weekend is typically the heaviest traffic time of the year in Washington, said Summer Derrey, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
On a typical day, about 25,000 cars drive Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90, the state’s major east-west corridor, she said.
“On a holiday weekend like this one, we’re looking at volumes closer to 40 to 50,000 cars per day,” she said.
Major road projects are suspended this holiday weekend to help ease congestion.
Some traffic conditions could work in a Yakima traveler’s favor, Derrey said. Travelers coming out of the Seattle area typically head east Friday and early Saturday when Yakima-based travelers head west.
But people heading home Monday should prepare for heavy congestion, no matter where they live. Derrey said transportation department traffic engineers are expecting potentially record-breaking traffic Monday with “higher than average traffic volumes for Labor Day weekend compared to previous years.”
Drivers looking to plan ahead can find information on the WSDOT website, including traffic flow graphs and updates for Snoqualmie Pass.
Derrey recommended travelers leave early or go later than peak times if they want to avoid congestion.
Be prepared
Derrey also said drivers should be prepared for major delays or their car breaking down. That means checking for mechanical issues, bringing extra food and water, and having a full tank of gas.
As of Monday, gas in Yakima was $3.79 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy’s weekly price update. That’s up $1.06 a gallon compared to a year ago. Statewide, gas was an average of $3.81 a gallon.
The rise in gas prices is not exclusive to Yakima.
“It’s a nationwide trend due to the broad recovery in the economy, and vaccinations have boosted demand for gasoline but oil production has not rebounded as fast as demand, which has boosted prices for now,” Gas Buddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement.
Recreation opportunities
The Schneider Springs Fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches has limited recreation in part of Yakima County over the past several weeks. The fire has prompted recreation closures and evacuations, and smoke has degraded air quality. On the plus side, U.S. Highway 12 and State Route 410 are open.
The U.S. Forest Service is expected to reopen access south of Highway 12, including the area around Rimrock Lake, at noon on Thursday. The Bumping Lake corridor remains closed for the foreseeable future. The Little Naches area is open.
Check the Schneider Springs Fire page on Inciweb, the Schneider Springs Fire Facebook page or with the Naches Ranger District for maps and and updated information before heading out.
Extreme fire danger also has limited recreation access. State Department of Natural Resources land in Eastern Washington is closed. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife land is open to day use only. The Oak Creek Wildlife Area has been closed because of the Schneider Springs Fire.
Campfires are banned on public land in most places.
Undeveloped trails in the Yakima Sportsman State Park are closed, though the area is still open for camping and walks on developed trails, Washington State Parks spokesperson Meryl Lassen said in an email. Updates on park closures are available online.
The air quality in Yakima was considered moderate as of Wednesday evening, according to airnow.gov.
Big events
Labor Day weekend is typically a time for big events in Central Washington.
The Kittitas County Fair starts Thursday and will continue through Monday. The Ellensburg Rodeo starts Friday and runs through Monday as well. About 60,000 people are expected to attend the fair and rodeo, Kittitas Valley Event Center Director Kady Porterfield said in an email.
The annual Dave Matthews Band concert series will take place Friday through Sunday at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, a tiny town north of Vantage. The venue can accommodate up to 27,500 people.
According to the website for Live Nation Entertainment, which owns and operates the outdoor concert venue, ticket holders must provide printed proof of a negative COVID test within the past 48 hours or proof of full vaccination. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
COVID-19 considerations
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Yakima, the Yakima County Health District asks people to keep safety in mind.
People should gather outdoors, if possible, health district spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said in an email. If an outdoor gathering is not possible, keeping the windows open can help limit the spread of COVID.
She also stressed the importance of masks, vaccinations, social distancing and testing. Masks are required in public places indoors, and recommended at large outdoor gatherings.
“Overall, it is important to understand your risk if you choose to gather with others, regardless of vaccination status,” Badillo-Sanchez said. “The Yakima Health District is urging extreme caution given the high risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community.”
Over the past two weeks, the rate of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County was 984 per 100,000 people, according to the health district Wednesday evening. Transmission levels in the community are considered high by the Centers for Disease Control.