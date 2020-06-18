A community effort to expand preschool education opportunities for children is one step closer to that goal.
On Thursday, La Casa Hogar broke ground on its new La Escuelita classroom, which will grow the nonprofit’s bilingual early education programs.
The programs already serve an average of 40 to 50 children, aged 2 to 5 years, and their parents. Staff use STEM-based education and “The Creative Curriculum,” which focuses on a child’s growth in socioemotional, physical, cognitive, language, reading and mathematical areas.
The new escuelita means children will receive double the number of hours in preschool. The new classroom will allow more adults to take classes at one time, meaning more children can attend La Escuelita, the nonprofit said.
La Casa Hogar's capital campaign launched in January. An old garage building in La Casa’s backyard was demolished in February. The COVID-19 pandemic paused construction set to begin in mid-March.
Construction work restarted at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Enriqueta Flores, the development and events manager for La Casa Hogar, said getting the project back on track has been exciting.
“I can’t wait to see those little faces beam with excitement over their new space when we are finally able to gather again safely,” Flores said.
During the pandemic, La Escuelita shifted to virtual offerings for children with teachers, or maestras, playing games, teaching STEM and reading to children through virtual platforms.
Andrea Hernandez Romero, an Escuelita teacher, said she appreciated the community’s support, including that of the mothers who participated in the school's design.
“All the effort of the community is taking shape in the school,” Hernandez Romero said. “Everyone did their bit to make this dream come true.”
The project was made possible through pledges and gifts from private partners, La Casa’s adult students, staff, board members, and a grant from the Washington Women’s Foundation.
La Casa has raised 96% of its $950,000 goal for all construction costs and three years of preschool program funding.
To make a donation to the New Escuelita Campaign visit www.lacasahogar.org. Checks can be made out to La Casa Hogar and mailed to 106 S. Sixth St., Yakima, WA 98901.