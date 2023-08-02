Local nonprofit La Casa Hogar will have a citizenship clinic on Saturday.
Residents interested in applying for citizenship and receiving legal help from staff at La Casa Hogar can attend at St. Michael’s Church at 5 S. Naches Ave. starting at 9 a.m.
Applicants must be permanent U.S. residents for five years, or three years if they are married to a U.S. citizen.
People should bring documents like an ID and tax return. They should also bring information, including a travel and marriage history and names, birth dates and addresses of children.
There is a $725 fee for the citizenship application and La Casa Hogar asks for $110 for their legal services. Staff members recommend bringing a blank money order for the application fee.
Fee waivers are available for applicants who receive food stamps, state health insurance or cash assistance, according to a flyer for the event. People with those benefits should bring a benefits letter.
