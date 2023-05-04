La Casa Hogar will have a citizenship workshop on Saturday, May 6, at St. Michael’s Church for permanent residents interested in becoming citizens.
Doors open at 9 a.m. at 5 S. Naches Ave. To qualify, permanent residents must have lived in the U.S. for five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen.
Applicants must bring an ID and information like travel, marriage and employment history and names, dates of birth and addresses of any children. One’s most recent tax return is also required.
The citizenship application costs $725 and La Casa Hogar recommends bringing a blank money order. There are fee waivers for people receiving food stamps, state health insurance or some other assistance and applicants should bring their benefits letter for such cases.
La Casa Hogar charges $110 for their services and provides legal representation for clients.
“I’d like to highlight that we offer free or low-cost representation from intake to oath ceremony,” said Citizenship Legal Services Director Eilish Villa Malone.
