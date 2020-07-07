YAKIMA — Though La Casa Hogar's biggest fundraiser has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit seeks nominees for an award presented at the annual event.
Each year an individual is recognized with the Amor en Acción (Love in Action) award during the Connecting Communities Fiesta. It honors those whose actions are inspired by the strength and resilience of La Casa's families and whose dedication contributes to a Yakima Valley that everyone can call "hogar" — home.
Though the fiesta didn't happen in May as planned and a new date hasn't been set, supporters will still honor the Amor en Acción tradition, according to a news release. People may nominate a student, team or board member, friend of La Casa, volunteer, business or organization.
Submit a nomination by Friday.
La Casa Hogar connects and educates Latina families, offering adult education, citizenship education and legal services, and La Escuelita, an early learning center that serves children ages 2 1/2 to 5 years old who would not otherwise have access to preschool education.
Learn more at lacasahogar.org.