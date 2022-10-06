La Casa Hogar will have a citizenship legal clinic on Saturday in Yakima where staff will help community members fill out citizenship applications.
More than 12,000 Yakima County residents were eligible to naturalize in 2018, according to data from USC’s Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration. La Casa Hogar and several other nonprofits help provide legal aid for those interested in becoming U.S. citizens.
“It’s an accessible opportunity for people to pursue the last step in the immigration process,” said Eilish Villa Malone, citizenship legal services director at La Casa Hogar.
The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Villa Malone added that services are culturally competent, trauma informed and offered in Spanish and English. She recommended that people arrive early; applications can take two to four hours.
“It’s best to show up at 9,” Villa Malone said. “You might have to wait, but it’s best to be there when we open the doors.”
To become a citizen, a person must be 18 years old and have spent five years in the U.S. with permanent resident status. Applicants must have the English language skills to pass a test on U.S. civics and government, though there are exceptions.
The legal clinic will focus on completing the initial application for citizenship. La Casa Hogar offers classes on English and civics to prepare for the U.S. citizenship test. Students can still register for Spanish language civics classes for the fall by calling La Casa Hogar or inquiring at the clinic. Registration for civics classes in English will open in December.
Applicants must bring a blank money order for the $725 application fee and pay $110 for La Casa Hogar’s legal services, though there are exemptions for applicants who cannot afford the fee and receive some form of benefits from the state.
The $110 charge is lower than most attorney fees for similar services.
The clinic will take place at St. Michael’s Church at 5 S. Naches Ave. La Casa Hogar can be reached at 509-426-7039 or 509-731-4860.
