Leer in Español.Blanca Elena Gonzalez of Toppenish recently became a U.S. citizen. She is voting for the first time in the U.S. this fall with the help of Yakima-based nonprofit La Casa Hogar.
The community organization is working to encourage new Latino citizens to vote next week, using a nonpartisan approach.
Gonzalez came to the U.S. in 1999 from Michoacan, Mexico, and obtained her legal residency through her husband, who is from Los Angeles, she said.
When she completed five years of permanent legal residency and was ready to apply for her citizenship, she was unable to complete the process because of problems she faced, she said.
In 2020 she began attending the citizenship program at La Casa Hogar, a nonprofit organization, at 106 S. Sixth St. in Yakima.
“I was working in offices cleaning in the morning and at night, and a friend who in 2018 had become a citizen was urging me to do it, but I didn’t have time for anything,” she said. “And when the pandemic came, one day they called me and told me that a person had given my name so they would invite me to take the citizenship classes at La Casa Hogar. I was surprised that they reached out to me, not me to them.”
She was happy to learn that citizenship classes were offered online during the pandemic.
“I didn’t stop working because the car service offices where I work never closed. I was able to take the classes online for three quarters,” she added.
Gonzalez took her citizenship test and interview on Sept. 21, and her swearing-in ceremony was Oct. 14.
“Arriving at La Casa Hogar changed my life,” she said. “Today I am already a citizen and I am really happy and excited. They helped me register (to vote) and next week I will be another voice. My vote will count.”
Encouraging people to vote
Consuelo Rodríguez, leader of the civic participation program and the adult program at La Casa Hogar, said the organization continues to stay in touch with people who have finished citizenship classes and are naturalized to help them register to vote. It joins efforts with other community organizations to encourage voting.
Rodríguez is part of the team that coordinates Latino voting promotion activities at La Casa Hogar.
“I am excited about the work we do as an organization to reduce the barriers faced by the people we serve,” she said.
Rodríguez earned her citizenship through La Casa Hogar’s programs and is now helping others to exercise their right to vote as well.
“Seeing a very long ballot discourages some people, but once they become familiar with the process they realize it’s very simple and easy, and it’s in their language. Generally, those we help for the first time feel confident to do it again on their own, and even support other people by encouraging them to vote,” she said.
“We know that the Latino vote is low, but the continuity of these activities will be reflected in the long term; the important thing is to continue to promote participation and to increase the number of people who participate,” she said.
The entire staff of La Casa Hogar works to promote the vote, making calls, talking to people in their facilities, and attending community events such as the recent Dia de los Muertos festival in Tieton. They will continue to support all the people who have already naturalized and are not registered on the voter list, to guide them to fill out their ballots even up to Election Day.
People who need assistance voting can call La Casa Hogar at 509-457-5058 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.