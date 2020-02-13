A Yakima Valley nonprofit was honored in Olympia on Monday for its commitment to advocacy and immigrant rights in the community.
La Casa Hogar received the community champion award from the Latino Civic Alliance during the annual Latino Legislative Day. A group of 15 students, staff and board members from La Casa Hogar attended.
Angelica Reyes, the adult education program coordinator at La Casa, accepted the award and spoke to the group of about 1,000 attendees gathered on the Capitol steps, according to a news release.
Each year, Latino Civic Alliance awards various individuals and groups who are advocating for immigrant and Latinx communities throughout the state of Washington. La Casa Hogar was one of five award recipients this year. Others included state Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island; Rep. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle; and Jesus Sanchez.
In addition to the award ceremony, attendees completed 300 legislative meetings over the course of a day. La Casa Hogar’s group had a chance to meet with Supreme Court Justice Steven Gonzalez and learned about his career path, inspirations and commitment to justice.
La Casa Hogar, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, partners with immigrant families to connect across cultures, develop leadership and offer programs that include early learning, adult education, and citizenship education and legal services across the Yakima Valley.