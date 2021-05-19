The state Department of Labor and Industries will be launching a new team aimed at improving farmworker safety.
When fully staffed, the agriculture compliance unit will create 16 new positions. Thirteen of those positions will focus on agriculture worksite inspection, and safety complaints and three will focus on education and outreach to farm operators and employees, according to a news release.
The agency formed the new team in response to “an unprecedented” 433 agriculture inspections in 2020. Those inspections led to employer citations for more than 500 violations.
Worker fatalities in agriculture also increased from 10 in 2019 to 14 in 2020. Three deaths were from COVID-19, with the remaining deaths from preventable workforce hazards, such as tractor rollovers and machinery-related incidents.
In most cases, L&I safety and health inspectors are assigned to a specific area of the state and cover a variety of workplace safety issues. This new team will work statewide, focusing on the agriculture industry by looking for potential hazards that are likely to cause serious injury or death, and working with employers to fix them.
Led by longtime L&I safety expert Steve Yunker, the new agriculture unit is expected to be in place before the end of the upcoming growing and harvest seasons. Typically the harvest season kicks off with asparagus in the spring and continues through the fall with several crops, including apples, hops and wine grapes.
Funding for the new team was approved in the new state budget signed by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this week.