Citing unsafe trenching practices, the state Department of Labor and Industries has leveled a $168,000 fine against the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.
In December, L&I inspectors photographed workers in a trench deeper than 4 feet without any protective shield or way to get out in the event of a cave-in, according to an L&I news release.
Dirt was piled along the edge of the trench, increasing danger of collapse, the release said.
Sunnyside Irrigation District Manager Lori Brady said the district is appealing the matter.
She said the district “believes wholeheartedly in worker safety.”
“Right now, that’s all I can really share,” she said. “We are in the appeals process.”
This isn’t the first time the irrigation district has been cited for unsafe trenching practices. In October, the irrigation district was fined $7,200 for a similar concern, said L&I spokesman Matt Ross.
A national spike in worker deaths from trench and excavation cave-ins has L&I inspectors keeping closer eye on such projects, the release said.
The irrigation district removed workers from the trench in the December incident but refused to give inspectors full access to the site, prompting L&I to obtain a warrant to inspect the following day, the release said.
Trenches 4 feet or deeper are required to have braced, sloped or benched walls with rams or ladders allowing workers to easily exit, the release said.
Dozens of workers have been killed in unsafe trenches across the United States, including five in Washington state, the release said.
