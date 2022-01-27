A Bellingham construction company has been fined almost $290,000 by the state in connection with the death of a Toppenish man who fell from the Beverly bridge near Vantage last year.
BOSS Construction Inc. was fined for two “egregious serious willful violations” of workplace safety regulations requiring fall-protection measures be put in place, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
The $284,000 fine was levied after an investigation into the death of 39-year-old Gabriel Zelaya, who had been employed by the company while restoring the Beverly Railroad Bridge in August 2021. BOSS was installing a new concrete deck for the historic bridge, which is part of the Palouse-to-Cascades trail.
BOSS was working on the bridge as part of a contract with the state Parks and Recreation Commission. The commission was also fined when one of its employees went on the bridge without using fall-prevention devices, the release said.
Attempts to contact BOSS were not successful. Calls left at the company were not returned by press time.
Zelaya, who was laying curing blankets on the new bridge deck, fell 60 feet to a Columbia River island below the trestle. He died before he could be airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.
L&I investigators found that many of the workers were not using fall-protection devices, and that there were inadequate measures to protect workers, the release said.
Guardrails had been removed from the bridge for the project, the release said, and there was a line that ran 2,600 feet along one side of the 3,052-foot-long bridge for workers to attach their harnesses. That left about 200 feet on either end of that side of the bridge without protection, nor was there a similar line on the other side, the release said.
Employees told L&I investigators that there was a lack of fall protection and enforcement of safety rules at the site, the release said.
“Managers and a foreman were working side-by-side with workers — none of them wearing fall protection,” Craig Backwood, L&I’s assistant director for the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, was quoted in the release. “That tells us the employer knowingly allowed employees to work on the bridge without using the required safety equipment."
L&I also cited BOSS for not having a rescue boat immediately available at the scene, nor having life vests or ring buoys available for workers not using fall protection measures over the river, the release said.
