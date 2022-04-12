Kyle Curtis has announced his intent to run for Yakima County Commissioner in District 2.
Curtis, chief financial officer for Ramsey Companies Inc. in White Swan, is looking to fill the seat held by Commissioner Ron Anderson. Anderson announced in January that he would be retiring at the end of the year and is not running for reelection.
All three commission seats are up for election in 2022 because of a lawsuit. Immigrant rights advocate group OneAmerica filed the suit, alleging the county’s voting system disenfranchises Latino residents. The county settled with the group last year and redrew the commissioner districts. District 2 includes parts of Yakima proper, Terrace Heights and Union Gap.
Curtis, a Republican, said in a news release that he hopes to address issues of public safety, homelessness, mental health and housing in Yakima County.
Curtis attended high school in Yakima and graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle, according to his campaign website. He returned to the Yakima Valley five years ago to work in the family business.
Since returning, he has served as part of the county’s Homelessness Coalition, Planning Commission and Yakima County Development Association. He also is a member of the Yakima Downtown Rotary and New Leaders of Yakima County and serves as the treasurer of Yakima Pride, according to the release.
“I’m looking forward to meeting and talking with my neighbors over the next seven months to show them my desire to give back to our community and solve problems,” Curtis said in the release. “I look forward to giving back to my community that has given me so much.”
The filing period for local office runs May 16-20. Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office for more information.
