Soon Konnowac Pass soon will get a new surface, thanks to a $2.2 million project approved Tuesday by Yakima County Commissioners.
The project aims to resurface a 5.5-mile stretch of the pass— from the Yakima Valley Highway to Konnowac Pass Y Road — and will be paid for with county transportation funds.
Repaving the pass now will keep it in good shape for travel for years to come, said Yakima County Engineer Matt Pietrusiewicz.
Now the county will begin seeking bids for the project. Repaving should only take about a couple of weeks and the project is expected to be complete by September, he said.
“The hope is to have it done by harvest,” he said.