Residents in the Konnowac Pass area who were ordered to evacuate Monday evening were able to return home later that night as firefighters made progress on a wildfire in the area, said Horace Ward, of the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management Tuesday.
The evacuation order was dropped later that evening after Ward, who also served as the public information officer for the fire, received word that the fire was 75% contained as of Monday evening.
“Things were wrapping up and were pretty good,” he said.
The fire, which burned grass and brush, was reported before 4 p.m. Monday. Residents of 20 homes along Desiree and Chappel Lanes and Konnowac Pass were ordered to evacuate.
East Valley Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management were the leading agencies on the fire, Ward said. The Selah Fire Department also assisted.