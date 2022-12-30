The Kittitas County League of Women Voters will have a virtual presentation and discussion regarding the results of a study on the state of local news and its impact on democracy at noon Jan. 18, according to a news release.
Speakers will include Brier Dudley of the Seattle Times’ Free Press campaign and Mike Gallagher, former editor of the Ellensburg Daily Record, the press release said.
The presentation will address the results of the Washington league’s study, “The Decline of Local News and Its Impact on Democracy,” according to the press release. The study investigated the effect of the closing of newspapers throughout the state and subsequent declines in news coverage and readership.
With the study complete, local league chapters in Washington will determine whether the statewide league should pursue a policy to support local news, the press release said.
The presentation will take place over Zoom. Community members can register for free online at bit.ly/kittitaslowv.
