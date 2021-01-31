CLE ELUM — Masks couldn’t hide the smiles at the Putnam Centennial Center on Friday morning.
The building, which since Tuesday has transformed from a senior center to a high-
efficiency COVID vaccination clinic, was abuzz with activity. Greeters with clipboards stood in the parking lot, marking off names as people arrived for their appointments. Inside, volunteers helped recent arrivals fill out paperwork and directed those whose numbers had been called to one of four vaccination stations. In other corners of the room, a woman drew up individual doses of the vaccines while others worked to make sure the schedule of appointments remained on track and records of each shot were compiled. The vaccinations themselves went quickly, and their recipients were soon waiting in numbered chairs in a makeshift observation area on the other side of the room. After 15 minutes the recently vaccinated were allowed to leave.
“While they’re in the waiting area we confirm they have their second-shot appointment, answer any questions that they have, and then they go out and the next people come in — about a 20, 22-minute process from the time they walk in the door till the time they leave,” said Rich Elliott, deputy chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and the man charged with running Kittitas County’s COVID vaccine program.
It was a whir of moving parts, but it was also a model of organization and efficiency, delivering roughly 2,000 doses of the vaccine over the course of a week. Its success has drawn national attention, including from CNN, which featured the clinics last week. Elliott, a former Ellensburg mayor, downplayed that attention on Friday. His county has been fortunate to have enough vaccine available to make such a system work. And, because Kittitas County deals with floods and wildfires virtually every year, it’s well-positioned for the sort of multi-agency, collaborative response such an effort requires.
“Our county is essentially acting as one right now,” Elliot said. “The hospital, public health, some of the larger clinics, are integrated.”
Things are more complicated in larger counties like King and Pierce, he said. Yakima County, which last week announced plans for a drive-thru clinic that could vaccinate 500 people per day at State Fair Park once enough vaccine is available, is somewhere in between in terms of size. But it has its own complexities, including a higher percentage of residents without primary care doctors. Because of that, Elliott was hesitant to use the Kittitas County program as a model. Broadly speaking, though, he said flexibility is a big advantage.
“To people who are trying to work on the problem, my advice is: ‘It’s not going to be perfect. So make it safe, and do it’ ... You don’t need credit. You don’t have to be in your traditional role. Do whatever you need to do,’” he said. “I’m happy just taking the garbage out and filling out vaccine cards today.”
That flexibility was in sharp focus back in December when Elliott and his team were running the county’s vaccine operations out of Kittitas Valley Health care’s hospital in Ellensburg. With an unexpected 102 doses of the fast-spoiling Pfizer vaccine left over after vaccinating people eligible in phase 1A, the team turned to the local school districts and opened the opportunity up for high-risk teachers, a group not technically eligible yet under state guidelines. It was that or let the vaccine go to waste.
“If somebody gets mad at me for giving vaccine to teachers, OK,” Elliott said. “The state initially didn’t react well to it. But when we explained it, they sort of looked at the circumstances and said, ‘You know what? That actually makes sense.’”
That waste-no-dose ethic has continued since the clinics have moved to the Cle Elum senior center and the fairgrounds in Ellensburg.
“Every day we have no-shows for a whole bunch of reasons, so we keep this wait list of people who could come relatively quickly,” Elliott said. “We have volunteers working the clinics, some of them who haven’t been vaccinated, who we’ll pull in. Our intent is to get the vaccine out, not waste a single dose, do it safely and get it to the highest-priority people.”
So far it’s worked well, said Debbie Losse, who works at the Kittitas County Emergency Management office and has been volunteering to give the vaccine.
“I was monitoring on Wednesday and I got to sit and chit-chat with people, and one of the things that was very, very clear was that they were so appreciative,” she said. “And they kept saying how efficient this was being run and how well done it was and how the people were very friendly. And that was the goal of Rich and his group, that and to make sure everybody felt like this was important and you needed to get it done.”
Losse, 67, was there last week despite suffering a broken hip at the beginning of January. She’s already gotten the vaccine herself and is looking forward to the day that will allow her to visit her grandchildren in Texas. Her crutches sat on the table behind her Friday as she gave people the shots, but she wasn’t going to miss this; she knows how important it is to people.
“They get very emotional,” Losse said. “I had quite a few on Wednesday who couldn’t say enough ‘thank yous.’ Even my very first patient that I had this morning, she said, ‘Thank you so much for taking the time to do this for me.’ I said, ‘Oh it is my pleasure.’”
Compared to the standard emergency response effort, when people being helped tend to be in crisis, it’s a delight to help with something like vaccinations, said Kayleen Gordon, a certified medical assistant who was drawing vaccine doses on Friday.
“I had a lady who, while I was vaccinating, she was just full of tears, and she was just excited to be able to be here and have that one step closer to being able to see her family again,” Gordon said. “A lot of them have been separated from their families. And at that age, this population that we’re working with right now here, their life is their family.”
Emily Stevenson, 70, of Ellensburg is among those who’ve been waiting to see family again. She has grandchildren in Seattle and in Australia and, while she’s enjoyed chatting with them on video, it’s not the same thing.
“It’s not holding them,” Stevenson said. “It’s not being able to give them that little squeeze.”
Getting the vaccine on Friday was a relief for her, a light at the end of the tunnel.
“You don’t appreciate normal until you lose it,” she said.
Violet Burke, 97, who lives in the tiny community of Teanaway just east of Cle Elum, seconded that. She’s a past Pioneer Queen and a fixture at Swauk-Teanaway Grange events in non-COVID times. She and her son, Gerald Carollo, and his wife, Donna Carollo, all got vaccinated Friday. They were already looking forward to resuming normal life — just things as simple as shopping in local stores and dining in local restaurants — something that seems closer now that they’ve gotten the shot.
“I’m looking forward to every day,” Burke said. “It’s a gorgeous country and wonderful people.”
That kind of reaction isn’t uncommon, Elliott said.
“By midmorning here, if everybody took their masks off you’d just see smiles,” he said. “It’s really cool to work here.”
