The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman's body was found near a quarry in the Easton area Wednesday.
Deputies called to the quarry found a middle-aged white woman with tattoos and shoulder length hair with pink tips lying in the rock cliffs that were created when the hillside was quarried, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities have not yet determined how she died, and her death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom, the county’s dispatch center, at 509-925-8534.
