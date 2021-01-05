With health care workers, first responders and long-term care staff and residents vaccinated for COVID-19 in Kittitas County, officials opted to give 100 remaining doses to high-risk school district personnel this week.
The state is scheduled to provide guidance for the next round of vaccines on Wednesday, but officials in Kittitas County didn’t want to stockpile supplies, said Kasey Knutson, a public information officer at the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
State and federal guidance called for vaccinating front-line health care workers and long-term care center staff and residents first.
“Not everyone has the capacity to hold and store Pfizer vaccines because of the temperature requirements,” Knutson said. Doctors have said “that the best place to store vaccine is in someone’s arm.”
She said school districts already have a structure in place for ensuring they receive a second dose and are easy to contact, making them logical recipients.
Kittitas County’s COVID-19 vaccinations for the first phase will wrap up Wednesday.