Brisa Pedroza hopes the children who attend her home child care enjoy their time there. She also wants them to learn, so she reads to them and encourages them to read on their own.
Her home features books inside and now outside, in a new little library from the Kiwanis Club of Yakima. Members installed it Aug. 3 in her front yard on Tieton Drive at the corner of 31st Avenue, making more youth-friendly books in English and Spanish available not only for her students but also anyone passing by. That includes students at nearby Nob Hill Elementary and Eisenhower High School.
"I know a lot of kids are going to see it and I hope they take some books," Pedroza said. "I wanted it to be for everyone around the neighborhood."
Pedroza stood near the little library with several books in her arms as Kiwanis Club of Yakima members Karl Corpron and Ron Zirkle opened it and started filling it with two boxes of new books the club donated. Pedroza added her books and Catholic Charities of Central Washington also contributed books.
"That's a great start," Corpron said. Pedroza also plans to attach a small sign advertising her business, Luna's Daycare.
"I'm just super excited that this could come to fruition," Pedroza said.
Little libraries
Pedroza's little library is the ninth Yakima Kiwanis members have assembled, installed and filled with new books. That year-long effort is an extension of the club's reading committee, which has provided books to youth throughout the Yakima Valley for several years.
Kiwanis is for kids, said member said Karri Livingston, and "it's about getting books to kids," added Livingston, who co-chairs the reading committee with Patti Vasquez.
The club buys books through Scholastic, which allows their buying dollars to go farther, Vasquez said. Club purchases include many bilingual or Spanish books. All of the little libraries are painted the same shade of royal blue and feature Kiwanis graphics, the first few sets of which were donated by Sign Works Custom Concepts.
"They do kind of pop," Zirkle said.
Though not official Little Free Libraries, they're modeled on them and can be registered as such, so they show up on maps of Little Free Libraries.
"Our board made the decision to get these as people are willing to put them in their yard," Vasquez said. "We will also stock them and pay the one-time registration fee with Little Free Libraries."
If someone requests one, "We'll consider it," she said.
Zirkle, a retired Yakima County prosecutor, builds the libraries. It takes about 16 hours from buying the materials to setting the finished libraries with a post-hole digger and quick concrete mix. Corpron affixes the graphics.
Along with building and donating six little libraries for Yakima locations, the club has provided three in Upper Yakima Valley towns and cities — Tieton, Selah and Moxee. Zirkle is finishing a 10th library for the club's first Lower Yakima Valley location, in Sunnyside.
The club also provides boxes of new books to school libraries and licensed child care centers; EPIC has one at its site on the Triumph campus off Englewood Avenue.
Early learning
Pedroza learned about the little Kiwanis libraries through working with Catholic Charities of Central Washington. Livingston contacted Theresa Vitello of Catholic Charities, who works with child care providers. Vitello and her staff are affiliated with the state's Early Achievers program and support families and people working in the early learning field with children from birth to age 5.
"These providers, if they acquire state funds because they're supporting families that are subsidized, then they have to be involved with Early Achievers," Vitello said. Known as coaches, the Catholic Charities staffers work with child care providers on a monthly basis on whatever the provider's goals are, she added.
Catholic Charities had some funds to buy books for providers through Scholastic and began distributing three to each provider a few months ago. This region of Catholic Charities includes more than 800 child care providers, which are either home childcares or centers like EPIC.
"It's been really well-received," Vitello said. "Some of the books are science-related, math-related; there are hard books for babies, books that are bilingual."
The organization also donated several boxes of books to Kiwanis for stocking the little libraries. Vitello's caseload includes Pedroza, who had seen had seen the Kiwanis library east of her on Tieton Drive. Pedroza thought it would be a good way to provide free books along with information about her child care business. Vitello contacted Livingston, Pedroza got involved and Zirkle's work began.
"It looks great," Vitello said of the library. And now that it's up, she hopes it gets a lot of attention.
"Give one, take one — whatever works for you," she said.
