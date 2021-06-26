Washington State Patrol is investigating a semi-truck rollover early Saturday morning that left a Kent man injured.
Sukhdev S. Takhar, 27, was driving a Volvo truck heading east on Interstate 82 shortly before 12:40 a.m. when it went off the road and rolled in the median about three miles north of Selah, according to a State Patrol news release.
Takhar was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, which had no further information on his condition.
Troopers say Takhar was wearing a seatbelt, and the crash is under investigation.