A longtime Wapato resident whose son was the former mayor has been appointed to the Wapato City Council.
Ken Workman was appointed to a vacancy on the council by a 5-1 vote at its April 19 meeting, Wapato Mayor Margaret Estrada said.
She said Workman will fill council Position 4 and called his appointment a positive development for the city.
“In his letter of interest, he said he wants to continue the work former mayor Keith Workman started,” Estrada said.
Ken Workman told the Yakima Herald-Republic that after a long career as a truck driver, he hopes he can help the City Council and others bring improvements to Wapato.
“For many years, I was on the road as a truck driver, but I’m retired now and have the time to be involved,” Workman said. “I’ve lived here a long time and I’ve seen things disintegrate around here, where we now have major crime problems.
“What I hope we can accomplish is a reduction in crime and ensuring fiscal responsibility,” he added. “My desire is to see the funds spent wisely and not wasted — not saying that they are now. But we need to continue to be a good watchdog.”
His son, Keith Workman, who died earlier this year, was appointed to the City Council in 2016, and often was the lone dissenter to what he considered questionable decisions by Juan Orozco’s administration, after Orozco was elected mayor in November 2017.
Orozco, who took office in January 2018, stepped down as mayor in September 2018. Dora Alvarez-Roa, his successor, immediately appointed him city administrator, a new position that paid $95,000 a year.
After months of tumult, Orozco resigned as city administrator in July 2019 under a settlement with the state attorney general’s office, which filed a lawsuit accusing Orozco of using his former position as mayor to unlawfully enrich himself by creating and accepting the city administrator position. That case cited findings in May 2019 state audits, which found the city misappropriated $243,000 in taxpayer fees in 2018, failed to follow bidding requirements for major construction work, violated the Open Public Meetings Act, and had hiring and recruiting problems.
Orozco has filed a lawsuit against the county related to his 2019 arrest. He was released after a judge found no factual basis for the arrest.
In May 2019, Keith Workman filed to run for mayor against Alvarez-Roa, and he and a new slate of City Council members were elected in November.
Workman died Jan. 7 after battling serious health problems, especially toward the end of his term as mayor, Wapato City Council member Frances Ayers said. Later that month, Estrada was unanimously appointed to complete the remaining two years of his term, Ayers said.
Ken Workman said his son’s efforts to fight corruption and straighten out the city’s finances “absolutely” inspired him to volunteer for the City Council position.
“Hopefully, I can be part of the solution,” Ken Workman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.