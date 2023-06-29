More mountain thunderstorms and extensive runoff from the Schneider Springs wildfire area have made the Naches River even muddier than it was earlier this week, forcing Yakima to continue to rely on four wells for drinking water.
Jeff Bond, the city of Yakima water treatment plant supervisor, said Thursday morning that turbidity levels in the Naches River were still way above normal levels, forcing the treatment plant near the Nelson project to remain shut down.
“Late (Wednesday) a flood alert was issued for the Schneider Springs area and it caused much higher turbidity numbers,” Bond said. “When I came in this morning the river was at 775 turbidity units … and our normal operation treats between 3 and 100 turbidity units. So we are way out there right now.”
On Tuesday, a combination of thunderstorms over the Cascade Mountains and Yakima Valley temperatures predicted in the mid-90s prompted the city to ask its water customers to conserve domestic water.
The conservation request covers domestic, or drinking, water customers on city water. It does not include Yakima residents who receive Nob Hill Water Association drinking water.
Mike Shane, the city’s water and irrigation manager, said occasional high turbidity levels have forced the city to shut down its Naches River water treatment plant for brief periods, but the amount of runoff combined with the heat wave make this week an unusual situation.
City wells provide domestic water during water treatment plant shutdowns, and there is no emergency regarding the city’s domestic water supply, but the capacity of the wells is limited, said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director.
The city is requesting less use of both domestic water and irrigation water, since both draw from the Naches River.
Bond said no thunderstorms are predicted over the eastern Cascades for Thursday or Thursday night.
“That will hopefully give the Naches River a chance to rebound,” Bond said. “We are crossing our fingers that (Friday) will be the day that we can get back to some level of normalcy.”
Bond and Shane are hoping the city’s water treatment plant can be running at full capacity at some point this weekend, although it may be several days before the Naches River has cleared enough for the facility to begin producing potable water again.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton Office forecasts sunny and hot weather through early next week, with high temperatures of 95 predicted Friday and in the lower to upper 90s through Wednesday, July 5.
Ideas for conserving water can be found under the water/irrigation tab of the city's website, yakimawa.gov.
