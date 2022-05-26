Backstage at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told area high school students to follow their athletic dreams but also to grow their intellect.
“You have to have a plan for life and pursue that plan — that’s what I did,” he said. “I just got lucky.”
The all-time leading scorer of the NBA and six-time MVP was the main attraction of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series on Wednesday. In front of a packed Capitol Theatre audience, he was interviewed by Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Thom Kokenge.
But before that, he met with a group of high school writers and members of the local media for a brief Q&A session, where he was asked about Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, the key to his success in the NBA and what’s most important to him.
Students were well aware of the six-time NBA champion’s voice for social justice and his efforts as a columnist for national publications such as the Washington Post, Time Magazine and the Hollywood Reporter.
Abdul-Jabbar, 75, responded backstage to Tuesday’s mass shooting in which a single gunman killed 19 children at two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“I’m at a loss for words,” he said. “These things keep happening and no one is doing anything about it.”
Children should be afforded educational opportunities in a safe environment, Abdul-Jabbar said.
“That isn’t happening if we keep having these shootings,” he said.
But the questions weren’t all about tragic events.
Students wanted to know what he thought of Yakima. Abdul-Jabbar said he the only reference to Yakima he had was that of the 1920s western actor known as Yakima Canutt — his full name was Enos Edward Canutt.
“I never knew where Yakima was — I’m glad I made it, through,” he said.
Students also asked him about the types of questions he faced from reporters through the years.
Abdul-Jabbar said aside from his basketball career, he’s asked most about his relationship with the late legendary martial artist Bruce Lee.
Lee taught Abdul-Jabbar martial arts and they appeared in a fight scene in Lee’s 1978 movie “Game of Death.”
Students also asked him about his signature sky-hook shot and wanted to know how basketball has changed over the years.
“Nobody’s shooting it,” he said of the hook shot. “That shot should be mastered and shot.”
Abdul-Jabbar took center stage a short time later, where he was received with much applause.
During his talk with Kokenge, Abdul-Jabbar flipped though his life, talking about why sports are important. They build character and teach people how to handle loss, he said.
“Those lessons translate over to life,” he said.
His response to questions often drew laughter, like when he explained how he chose the Sunni Islam faith after being raised Roman Catholic.
He told the audience that as a boy he learned of slavery and the Catholic Church’s call for Blacks to be freed if they converted to Catholicism.
“I didn’t like how that sounded,” he said.
Barack Obama presented Abdul-Jabbar the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, and appointed him to the President’s Council on Sports and Fitness.
When asked about it, Abdul-Jabbar replied: “I wondered if Eric Holder and Obama played one-on-one, who would win,” he said. “That’s what I wondered when I walked away.”
The reply, of course, drew laughter.
Abdul-Jabbar said social injustice has motivated him to try to make the world a better place. He told of the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was Black. Till was visiting family in Mississippi when he was abducted and lynched.
Abdul-Jabbar said he recalled the tragedy when he was just 8 and asked his parents about it.
“They didn’t have the background to explain it,” he said.
Abdul-Jabbar also spoke about a largely invisible figure who was instrumental in the light bulb becoming a common household device: Lewis Howard Latimer, a Black man. He helped Thomas Edison invent the lightbulb.
Abdul-Jabbar said in those days it was hard for society to accept that a Black person could conceive such inventions, and that Latimer had passed on his discoveries to white people who had a better chance of promoting them.
“I like talking about him and letting people know about what Black people did,” he said.
Abdul-Jabbar closed by thanking Yakima for inviting him as a guest.
“It’s good to know all of my fellow citizens — thank you very much,” he said.
