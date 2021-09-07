Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has canceled his Yakima Town Hall events on Sept. 14-15 due to a personal and unforeseen conflict, according to organizers of the speaker series.
Abdul-Jabbar was to kick off the series with a Sept. 15 appearance at what was to be the first Yakima Town Hall event in more than a year, organizers said. The series returns after the 2020-21 season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yakima Town Hall will schedule a replacement speaking event during the first half of 2022, organizers said.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our valued sponsors, ticketholders, and supporters,” said Robin Salts-Beckett, President of Yakima Town Hall. “We look forward to our next event and continuing to bring the highest caliber of speakers to Yakima.”
The next scheduled speaker is Monica Lewinsky on Oct. 20.