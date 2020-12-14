Justice Housing Yakima is teaming with the Yakima Housing Authority to develop Cottage Hill Village, a project to house the homeless.
The project has been in the works since January 2016, when the nonprofit Justice Housing Yakima formed to build more than a dozen tiny homes.
Organizers said there would be staff onsite and residents would be connected to services and expected to follow rules.
On Wednesday, Justice Housing Yakima and the Yakima Housing Authority will celebrate acquisition of land for the project during a 10 a.m. gathering at Milroy Park, at the corner Lincoln and 16th avenues.
The nonprofit and the housing authority combined to purchase 3.34 acres near the park for $425,000.
The housing authority paid $161,000, while Justice Housing had paid $118,00. There is about $146,000 remaining to pay on the land, said David Helseth, Justice Housing's board president.
The site just east of the park once was home to a nursery.
Justice Housing plans to build 25 microhouses on about half the land. Each home would be about 250 square feet and equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and storage unit. They also will have heating and air conditioning, Helseth said.