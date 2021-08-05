After her son Josiah “Jo” Hilderbrand and his friend Jon Cleary disappeared while driving through Yakima County in June 2019, Liz Hilderbrand posted often on social media. On Aug. 5, 2020, she shared news she had long hoped to hear.
“Today is the day we’ve all been praying for. He’s been found!” she posted on the Help Bring Josiah Home page on Facebook.
Though she hasn’t posted publicly on social media as often in recent months, Hilderbrand has been thinking about the anniversary. “It was a big day for me and for Jon’s family,” she said Wednesday from her home in Northern California.
“It was a victorious day for me. I think that confused people,” she said. “It was almost joyful because I had spent 14 months looking for him and I was wearing out. I was getting to the point where I didn’t know how I could continue on. I was becoming tired on a cellular level, but I also didn’t feel like I could give up.
“It’s not a joyous day this year. I don’t feel it this year,” Hilderbrand added. “All I feel now is ... that we found proof of what happened to him.”
On Aug. 5, 2020, a road crew working on U.S. Highway 97 about 10 miles south of Toppenish found two sets of human remains near milepost 52. Within a month, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice had confirmed the remains as those of Hilderbrand, who was 25, and Cleary, who was 47. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
The FBI is investigating and didn’t have any recent updates. Those with information may call the FBI’s Yakima field office at 509-453-4859 or tips.fbi.gov.
The two men were last seen in a light blue 2004 Honda Civic Hybrid en route to a show at the Gorge Amphitheatre featuring Dead & Company, a band with former members of the Grateful Dead. The last date they were known to be alive was June 7, 2019.
On the morning of June 8, 2019, their car was found abandoned and partially burned in an orchard at 8100 Lateral B Road, about 8½ miles west of Toppenish. That day, five people were shot to death outside White Swan. James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud face trial in U.S. District Court in Yakima in February.
Her life is a series of dates she will always remember because of her son, Hilderbrand said.
“It’s the last day I physically saw him; it’s the last time we spoke on the phone. It’s the day he was killed; the day I found out; the day his remains were found,” she said. “And you have the birthdays and holidays; you have those dates.”
And though she understands why she doesn’t have her son’s remains back due to the ongoing investigation, Hilderbrand said, that’s difficult to deal with emotionally. Cleary’s sister, Jessica Cleary of Tennessee, echoed those thoughts.
“To go through losing Jon under these circumstances is beyond words,” Cleary said in a statement. “The pain, grief, loss is unexplainable. The family never recovers and we are haunted until Jon returns home to us.”
Watching her family, especially her parents, “grieve and miss our beloved Jon is torture,” she said.
“To know that there is evidence ... and know that they have not been charged yet is a whole other set of emotions of wanting justice served and them to pay for what they did,” Cleary said. “My family does not and will never forgive them. They will pay one way or another.”
If prosecutors decide to press charges, Liz Hilderbrand will come for the trial, she said. She also wonders why charges haven’t been filed.
“I have been expecting charges for a long period of time and have had to accept that there aren’t,” she said. “I believe that what happened to my child deserves to be spoken about in a court of law. Justice, all of that stuff feels much more out of my hands. That falls upon a jury, falls upon a judge.
“It’s the discussion. It’s the, ‘Hey this is what happened. This happened to this human being and we’re going to sit down and talk about it.’”
Yakama Nation connections
Others on and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation — through which U.S. Highway 97 passes — know the unrelenting pain of losing a loved one and the intense anger and frustration of waiting for justice. Over the years dozens of Indigenous people have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously. Many cases are unsolved.
Among them are Rosenda Sophia Strong, who was reported missing in early October 2018. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer just outside Toppenish on July 4, 2019. Her sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, awaits the return of Strong’s remains for burial as the FBI’s investigation continues.
Alice Ida Looney was found more than a year after she disappeared in August 2004. Her family was able to bury her, but no one was charged in her death.
Reyes and Looney’s sister, Caroline Looney, have supported Hilderbrand and Cleary’s families in various ways along with others on the reservation. Rick Dominguez of Toppenish made a memorial cross that he and his family placed in one location nearly a year ago; it was removed by state highway workers this spring and re-set just north of milepost 51 in a special ceremony on Mother’s Day weekend. Hilderbrand and numerous Yakama Nation citizens attended.
“The trip up in May seemed like a real turning point to me. It was very healing; kind of skin-shedding experience for me,” Hilderbrand said.
Though she hadn’t planned anything different for Aug. 5, Hilderbrand and her partner are taking a trip at his suggestion to the Mendocino coast.
“It’s a place that Josiah loved to go to as a boy. It’s not a far drive, but it’s worlds away,” she said.