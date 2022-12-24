A jury has directed the state to pay $1.9 million to a former Yakima Valley School employee in a whistleblower retaliation suit.
Jurors in the trial in Yakima County Superior Court found Tuesday that Dawn Hyde, a fiscal analyst at the state’s Selah facility for developmentally disabled people, had been subjected to reprimands, reassignments and negative evaluations after her supervisor suspected her of reporting a coworker’s alleged misconduct.
The jury awarded Hyde $101,260 in lost wages, $580,683 in lost pension and $1.24 million for emotional harm.
Jack Sheridan, Hyde’s attorney, said the jury recognized that Hyde endured 93 months of retaliation at work.
“For most of my clients, the big thing is being able to tell your story to someone who is listening,” Sheridan said. “(Hyde) was hoping that someone up the chain of command would do something. She was always an optimist that someone would save her until the jury did.”
Lisa Pemberton, media relations manager for the state Department of Social and Health Services, said the office is reviewing the verdict and discussing with lawyers whether to appeal. She declined to comment further on the matter.
Hyde filed her suit in March 2016, nearly three years before she resigned due to what was described in court papers as “hostility, bullying, retaliation and harassment.”
She was a fiscal analyst at the Yakima Valley School, working on payroll, employee insurance, vendor payment and commissary funds, starting in 2009. She had received satisfactory job evaluations up to October 2014.
In September 2014, the state Auditor’s Office received an anonymous report that Hyde’s supervisor was running a tax preparation business on state time, using state office supplies and her position to get clients.
The audit found no evidence to support the allegations, but Hyde said that starting in 2015 she became the target of what she described in court papers as a retaliation campaign against her because her supervisor and the school’s superintendent believed she was the anonymous tipster.
Hyde denies being the whistleblower, but Sheridan said she was still entitled to protection under state law because her superiors presumed she was the source of the complaint and were acting against her.
Among the actions Hyde said the superintendent took included passing her over for promotions, giving her negative performance reviews, denying her training, and moving her to an isolated office without adequate equipment and no ability to communicate with her coworkers.
Hyde resigned from DSHS in January 2019, in what was described in court papers as a “forced resignation.”
In court papers, state officials have denied all the allegations.
