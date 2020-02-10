YAKIMA, Wash. — The Junior League of Yakima is offering $5,000 grants to local nonprofits.
The due date for applications has been extended to Feb. 21, according to a news release. Grant awards will be presented on April 14.
Applications, criteria for applicants and additional information are available at www.juniorleagueofyakima.org under Community Assistance Fund.
Applicants must be a local nonprofit 501(c)(3), operate within Yakima County and have goals compatible with the Junior League mission and community impact focus statements.
The group's mission statement says the Junior League is dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
The community statement says the group strives to impact the community designing programs with a teen focus, "Empowering Girls — Inspiring Leaders." All programs are designed to promote positive self-image and create new opportunities for girls in Yakima.