The Junior League of Yakima will have a conference this weekend for women from nine cities across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Known as Northwest Exchange, the conference for members of Pacific Northwest Junior Leagues will take place Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Yakima, according to a news release. Those attending will participate in training on topics such as connecting Junior League experience to leadership development in career and community.
An important part of the conference is highlighting the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the news release said.
“Women are leaders, and the energy we create when we come together and collaborate at events like Northwest Exchange makes a big impact in our communities,” said Rachel Bussey, the Junior League of Yakima president.
Northwest Exchange will include social events for attendees, including a partnership with the Pink Boots Society of Yakima, an all-women nonprofit that works to assist, inspire and encourage women in the hop and brewing industries.
The Junior League of Yakima is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Learn more at www.juniorleagueofyakima.org.
