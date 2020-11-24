The Junior League of Yakima is accepting applications for its community grants for 2021. A total of $7,000 will be awarded.
Nonprofit organizations operating in Yakima County that have goals aligned with the mission of the Junior League and meet required criteria are encouraged to apply, according to a news release.
The Junior League of Yakima strives to affect the community by designing programs with a teen focus, Empowering Girls — Inspiring Leaders. All programs are designed to promote positive self-image and create new opportunities for girls in Yakima.
Get an application on the Junior League's website, www.juniorleagueofyakima.org, under Community Assistance Fund or by email at ellenselliott@yahoo.com. Applications will be reviewed in late February and grant recipients will be announced in April.
All applications must be postmarked by Feb. 22.
The Junior League of Yakima is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.