Let's Make Wa'paas classes meeting in-person again

Let's Make Wa'paas classes have begun meeting in person again. They are led by Bessie Martinez for others to learn about weaving the baskets and sometimes expand beyond weaving to other traditional arts and crafts.

The classes began meeting in person Tuesday in Yakima. Eight people attended that class, which took place in a garage to ensure adequate ventilation.

Martinez originally held the classes in her home and has taught the classes for a few years in Toppenish and Yakima. She had not held an in-person class for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next Let's Make Wa'paas class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima. The classes are free, but donations are welcome. People should follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Call Martinez at 509-901-7677 for more information.