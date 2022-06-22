In Memoriam

A memorial at the Juneteenth celebration honored and celebrated about 40 members of the Yakima Valley’s African American community who died since the start of the pandemic.

A slideshow of photos played across the screen as vocalist Josephine Howell gave a tribute as a way to remember the people who couldn’t be honored by a typical service under pandemic gathering restrictions.

“If you have ever attended one of our real, joyful African American celebrations of life for a deceased relative, you know that it's upbeat, it's a joyous occasion, and it’s long,” community leader Esther Huey said. “We thought it would be appropriate tonight to recognize those people that we were not able to recognize in our traditional way.”

Families in the audience held red roses during the memorial program.