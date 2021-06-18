Juneteenth celebrations are planned in Yakima and Prosser on Saturday.
The Yakima County NAACP will host a Juneteenth Freedom Ride and Block
Party.
The Freedom Ride caravan will leave the Central Lutheran Church parking lot, 1604 W. Yakima Ave., at 11 a.m. and proceed down Yakima Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Park at the corner of South Eighth and Beech streets.
There will be speakers, music and food and apparel for purchase. People are invited to bring a lawn chair, jacket or blanket for the park, according to information from the Juneteenth Celebration Committee. Masks are encouraged.
In Prosser, a celebration is planned from noon to 1 p.m. Prosser Social Justice will host the event at the new outdoor stage at the Prosser branch of the Mid-Columbia Library, according to a news release. Local speakers will include Maricela Sánchez, Rachel Mercer, Cliff Gamble, Blake Slonecker and others. Mikki Symonds will be the emcee.
The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and 19th. It marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — some
2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.
Texas was first to make Juneteenth a holiday in 1980. It is recognized in many states, and is now a federal holiday.