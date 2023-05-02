Judge Sonia Rodriguez True

Judge Sonia Rodriguez True of the Yakima County Superior Court

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Sonia Rodriguez True will seek to retain her position in this year’s election.

Prior to this appointment, Rodriguez True worked as a court commissioner, according to a news release announcing her candidacy. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Rodriguez True to her position in 2022, after Judge Gayle Harthcock retired. She was the first Latina to serve as a Yakima County Superior Court judge.

She has served on several local boards including those at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital (now MultiCare Yakima Memorial), United Way of Central Washington and the YWCA, according to the memo. She is a director of the Yakima Rotary Club and OIC of Washington.

Rodriguez True will kick off her campaign with an event in the Greenhouse at Yakima’s Cowiche Canyon Kitchen at 5 p.m. on May 10, the release said.

The candidate filing period for local office is May 15-19. The primary is Aug. 1 and the general election is Nov. 7.

