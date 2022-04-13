U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. has been nominated by President Joe Biden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Mendoza, a judge for the Eastern District of Washington since 2014, would be the first Latino from Washington to serve on the Ninth Circuit Court bench, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington. Murray recommended Mendoza for the nomination, the release said.
He is one of five new federal judicial nominees announced by Biden on Wednesday. Federal district court judges are nominated by the president, confirmed by the Senate and serve lifetime appointments upon good behavior, a 2014 news release said in reporting Mendoza's 2014 confirmation to his current post.
Mendoza's parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico and he grew up in a family of migrant farmworkers who moved from California to the Yakima Valley when he was young. Mendoza worked as a migrant farmworker as a child, Murray said.
Mendoza received his bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 1994 from the University of Washington and his Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law in 1997.
From 1997 to 1998, Mendoza was an assistant attorney general in the Washington State Attorney General's office. He served as a deputy prosecutor for Franklin County from 1998-99. Mendoza was in private practice from 1999 to 2013 and also served as a judge pro tempore in local courts. Mendoza served as judge on the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench from 2013-14.
“As the son of farmworkers, Judge Mendoza will bring an important perspective to one of the most powerful and consequential federal courts in this country,” Murray said. “As someone who helped establish the first Drug Court in Benton and Franklin counties, he has been a trailblazer in building a more fair and just legal system for everyone — not just the wealthy and powerful."
