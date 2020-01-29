Yakima County Superior Court Judge Doug Federspiel had his gun rights restored Wednesday, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Federspiel had his gun rights suspended when his mental health came into question in the summer of 2018. On July 9 of that year, he was reportedly pacing and looking over the side of the Fred G. Redmon Bridge on Interstate 82 north of Yakima. The bridge is 325 feet above Selah Creek.
He told a responding state patrol trooper that he was deciding whether he wanted to live.
A Benton County Superior Court judge had him briefly committed to a mental health facility. Federspiel also underwent a mental health evaluation commissioned by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. He returned to the bench in September 2018 after being deemed fit to serve.