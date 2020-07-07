A judge at U.S. District Court in Yakima will be the chief judge for U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington effective July 27.
Judge Stanley A. Bastian will begin in the role immediately upon the conclusion of the term of service held by current Chief Judge Thomas Owen Rice, according to a news release from Eastern District of Washington in Spokane.
Bastian joined the federal court for the Eastern District of Washington on May 1, 2014, and has served as a U.S. District judge in the Yakima Division since, the release said.
A chief judge presides in every federal court with more than one judge. In the Eastern District, the active judge who is most senior in commission serves as the chief judge. A chief judge appointment lasts five years.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington has courthouses in Richland, Spokane and Yakima.