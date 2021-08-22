About the Series

The world’s attention has turned to Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the U.S. withdrawal of troops after a two-decade war, urgent evacuations of Americans and Afghans who aided the war effort, and a brewing refugee crisis.

The Yakima Herald-Republic will be sharing stories from Yakima Valley veterans who served in Afghanistan over the next several days. To make a suggestion for coverage, email news@yakimaherald.com.