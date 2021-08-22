Josh Elliott has a more vested interest in Afghanistan than most Americans.
“I’ve lost friends there. I’ve lost my legs there,” said Elliott, a retired Marine Corps sergeant and Paralympic monoskier. “It’s really, really hard.”
While it will take time for history to ultimately determine if the United States’ withdrawal from Iraq was the right choice, Elliott believes that the decision was correct, even if the execution was wrong.
And, Elliott said, Americans will also have to work on forgiving those they fought in Afghanistan as part of the same healing process he went through with his war injuries.
U.S. troops went into Afghanistan in October 2001 in response to the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., by al-Qaida. The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan at the time, had given Osama bin Laden’s terrorist group safe haven and refused to turn over bin Laden after the attacks.
In February 2020, the Trump administration entered into a peace deal with the Afghan Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops by May 1 this year. President Joe Biden, who said he was bound by that agreement, extended that deadline to Aug. 31, and as U.S. troops have pulled back, the Taliban seized control of regional capitals, taking the Afghan capital Kabul last week.
That prompted a chaotic evacuation that some have compared to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, along with accusations that the United States had abandoned the Afghan people.
Elliott, a Davis High graduate, said his father also pointed out similarities to Vietnam, which until this year was America’s longest armed conflict. Both wars involved the United States fighting a counterinsurgency, both saw thousands of American soldiers killed and both ended with no apparent resolution, Elliot said.
“Only time will tell what will happen in Afghanistan,” Elliott said.
Elliott’s own tour of duty in Afghanistan, which began in January 2011, ended April 18, 2011, when, as a combat engineer, he stepped on an improvised bomb on the roof of a building where he had cleared a path for Marines installing a machine gun emplacement.
The blast blew off Elliott’s legs above the knees and three fingers on his left hand. He would later go on to compete as a monoskier in the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea.
Elliott said his experience with Afghans was much different than with the Iraqis he met six years earlier in his first war deployment.
“When we were in Iraq, the people were behind us. They wanted to fight for their country and help us,” Elliott recalled. “When we were (in Afghanistan), they didn’t want to help us.”
There were also cases of Afghan troops who, instead of fighting alongside their American allies, turned their guns against U.S. soldiers, Elliott said.
So it was not much of a surprise to see the Taliban return to power when U.S. troops left, he said.
The United States is only the latest nation to see the frustration of fighting in a country known as the “Graveyard of Empires,” Elliott said. Both the British and the Soviet Union went into Afghanistan only to leave with little to show beyond losing thousands of soldiers.
Even though U.S. Navy SEALs killed bin Laden, Elliott noted that nothing has changed as far as giving the Afghan people self-government.
While some have said that withdrawing makes America’s sacrifices in Afghanistan vain gestures, Elliott said the decision also means that more American lives won’t be lost there.
“Maybe we’ll go back in, but if we do it as to be for a specific purpose, so we can get in, do what we have to and leave,” Elliott said.
Elliott said there are also other places where the United States can focus its resources and achieve some good in the world, such as addressing starvation in Africa or child soldiers in South America.
“We’re done over there (Afghanistan), but we’re not out as a military force,” Elliott said.
And one of the important steps in healing the wounds of the Afghan conflict is forgiving those we fought against. As part of his own healing process, Elliott said he has forgiven those who planted the bomb that injured him, knowing that both he and they were just doing their parts as soldiers in a war.
“We can have our period of mourning and anger, but there has to be a time for forgiveness,” Elliott said.