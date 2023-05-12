Yakima area governments and community members are trying to bring a second flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport back to the Yakima Air Terminal by September.
The cities of Yakima and Union Gap, as well as Yakima County, have committed $230,000 to a fund that will help bring an early-morning departure to and late-night arrival from SeaTac. They say they need $500,000 total to enter a yearlong agreement with Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines for the flights.
Horizon Air reduced its schedule to a single, early afternoon flight to and from Yakima in September 2022.
In a meeting at the Yakima Convention and Event Center on Thursday, Airport Director Rob Hodgman asked local business owners and community members to contribute and raise the remaining $270,000.
The money would go into Air Service Development Fund managed by the Yakima Development Association. It would be used to agree on a minimum rate guarantee with Alaska Airlines, which owns Horizon Air.
The minimum rate guarantee uses money in the fund to cover any losses Alaska may experience after a year of operating the second flight at the Yakima Air Terminal.
Hodgman said minimum rate guarantees are becoming more common across the country and officials in Wenatchee and Walla Walla had already raised enough for additional SeaTac flights with Alaska.
Hodgman hopes to secure the additional flight by September, before the Fresh Hop Ale Festival.
“What it comes down to is do we want to restore these flights,” he said.
This story is developing and will be expanded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.