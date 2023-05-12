Yakima Airport

Passengers deplane after arriving at the Yakima Air Terminal in Yakima, Wash., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

 Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima area governments and community members are trying to bring a second flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport back to the Yakima Air Terminal by September.

The cities of Yakima and Union Gap, as well as Yakima County, have committed $230,000 to a fund that will help bring an early-morning departure to and late-night arrival from SeaTac. They say they need $500,000 total to enter a yearlong agreement with Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines for the flights.

Horizon Air reduced its schedule to a single, early afternoon flight to and from Yakima in September 2022.

In a meeting at the Yakima Convention and Event Center on Thursday, Airport Director Rob Hodgman asked local business owners and community members to contribute and raise the remaining $270,000.

The money would go into Air Service Development Fund managed by the Yakima Development Association. It would be used to agree on a minimum rate guarantee with Alaska Airlines, which owns Horizon Air.

The minimum rate guarantee uses money in the fund to cover any losses Alaska may experience after a year of operating the second flight at the Yakima Air Terminal.

Hodgman said minimum rate guarantees are becoming more common across the country and officials in Wenatchee and Walla Walla had already raised enough for additional SeaTac flights with Alaska.

Hodgman hopes to secure the additional flight by September, before the Fresh Hop Ale Festival.

“What it comes down to is do we want to restore these flights,” he said.

This story is developing and will be expanded.

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

