A Yakima tradition will return this holiday season.
John Gasperetti, who put together a Holiday Cabaret show at his now-closed landmark restaurant for 25 years, is bringing back the music and food for a special event on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
“An Evening with John Gasperetti and Friends” is planned for 7 p.m. at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
It will feature Bart Roderick on piano with Dora Barnes and Alex Rumboltz. In-person tickets start at $50, with livestream registration starting at $25. Proceeds will benefit the building reserve fund for the historic Seasons Performance Hall. This year, funding will go to upgraded speakers, lighting and repairs for accessibility and restrooms.
For tickets and more information, go to https://theseasonsyakima.com.
