The unemployment rate in Yakima County is significantly lower than it was a year ago, but the number of jobs still hasn’t rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to data released Tuesday by state officials.
Preliminary figures from the state Employment Security Department show Yakima County’s August 2021 unemployment rate at 5.6%, a sizable decline from the 9.8% jobless rate in August 2020.
The recovery still has not reached 2019 levels of employment, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the department. He noted Yakima County’s nonfarm employment was 87,000 in August 2019; the latest figure of 85,400 is 1.8% below that amount.
“We still haven’t made a full recovery compared to where we were two years ago, but we’re better than we were last August by quite a bit,” Meseck said.
Unemployment across the region and state was significantly higher throughout most of 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 and the statewide restrictions it caused for businesses. Yakima County had four consecutive months of double-digit unemployment rates in 2020, beginning with a 14.8% jobless rate in April as COVID restrictions took full effect.
“Our labor force has been rising year-over-year for the past three months,” Meseck said. “From June 2020 to May 2021, we had 12 consecutive months of year-to-year declines. Our labor force has started to expand (in year-to-year statistics) in June, July and August, so that’s positive news.”
An example is nonfarm employment, which lost 4,200 jobs between August 2019 and August 2020 primarily because of COVID-related layoffs, Meseck said. This year, many of those jobs have returned, as Yakima County nonfarm employment increased from 82,100 in August 2020 to 85,400 this August.
Specific areas of growth include the nondurable goods manufacturing sector (from 5,400 to 6,000 jobs, an 11.1% increase), which is primarily food processing. An even greater increase was in leisure and hospitality (6,000 to 8,600 jobs, 43.3%). Businesses in this sector include hotels, eating and drinking places, and amusement and recreation services such as golf courses, physical fitness centers and movie theaters.
“Leisure and hospitality accounted for more than three-quarters of the job growth (since August 2020),” Meseck said.
August’s unemployment rate of 5.6% is slightly higher compared to 5% in July. That 0.6 percentage-point increase in the jobless rate mirrors the one between July and August of 2019, the most recent pre-pandemic year.
Meseck said the unemployment rate reflects those still in the labor force who do not have a job.
“Even if they’ve exhausted their unemployment benefits, they’re still counted if they’re ready, willing and able to work,” he added. “They only drop out of the labor force if they retire, go back to school full time or they quit looking.”
To view the August employment report for Washington, visit https://esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
Longer-term trends
Local, state and national surveys provide accurate estimates of the labor force, Meseck said.
Statistics reflecting long-term employment trends also were released Tuesday, and they show a growth of 10,897 jobs between 2010 and 2020 in Yakima County.
Total employment among jobs counted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ quarterly census of employment and wage program increased from 99,953 in 2010 to 110,850 in 2020, a 10.9% upturn, with annualized employment growth over the past decade of 1%.
Agricultural jobs were a substantial part of this 10-year increase, growing from 23,825 in 2010 to 30,796 in 2020, an addition of 6,971 jobs for an increase of 29.3%. In 2020, agricultural employment accounted for 27.8% of jobs in the county; a 4% increase from the share of agricultural jobs in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.